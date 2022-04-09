K's get McCallum hat trick, 5-4 victory, playoff berth

Maybe the Komets have finally found their No. 2 netminder.

Jordan Papirny, the franchise-record 11th goalie used by the Komets this season, came up with a huge third-period save on Kalamazoo Wings sniper Matheson Iacopelli, who was alone in front of the net. Seconds later, a pinballing puck came to the Komets’ Lynden McCallum, who scored from 38 feet out to complete his hat trick and put Fort Wayne up for good.

Matt Alvaro also scored twice – giving him six goals in his last five games – and the Komets defeated the Wings 5-4 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Papirny stopped 26 of 30 shots in his first Fort Wayne start – and only the second of his professional career – as the Komets won for only the second time in their last six games, on the heels of their 11-1-1 run.

The Komets clinched a postseason berth midway through the second period, thanks to the Cincinnati Cyclones’ 6-3 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers. Not including 2020, when no playoffs were held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Komets have reached the postseason in 22 of the past 24 opportunities, missing in 2002 (United Hockey League) and 2013 (ECHL), and winning six playoff championships along the way.

