'Pretty powerful': K's nab 5-4 victory, home ice for 1st round of playoffs

The Komets’ offense is more explosive with Lynden McCallum in it, that much was made clear again. And there may some more clarity with the Komets’ goaltending situation, if Jordan Papirny’s third-period stop on Kalamazoo Wings playmaker Matheson Iacopelli was any indication.

Seconds after Papirny made that save on a shot from point-blank range, a pinballing puck came to McCallum, who scored from 38 feet out to complete his hat trick and put Fort Wayne up for good Saturday night.

Papirny, the franchise-record 11th goalie used this season by the Komets, stopped 26 of 30 shots in his first start for Fort Wayne. Matt Alvaro also scored twice – giving him six goals in his last five games – for the Komets in a 5-4 victory over the Wings at Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The defending-champion Komets (38-24-7) clinched a playoff berth and cemented second place in the Central Division, which will give them home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 first round against either Wheeling, Cincinnati or Kalamazoo.

Samuel Harvey is expected to be atop the Komets’ goaltending depth chart moving forward, with Papirny backing up, though it’s possible help arrives from the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights.

“We just need to keep doing the right things, playing the right way now,” said McCallum, whose Komets play 3 p.m. today in Kalamazoo. “We have three games left until the playoffs and we want to be going into the playoffs on a good note. We want to go into the playoffs with good habits, doing the right things, so that’s definitely the focus.”

Not including 2020, when no playoffs were held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Komets have reached the postseason in 22 of the past 24 opportunities, missing in 2002 (United Hockey League) and 2013 (ECHL), winning six playoff championships along the way.

McCallum, who returned from Henderson on Friday, has 17 goals and 32 points in 33 games with Fort Wayne. Last season, McCallum, 22, had 21 goals in 22 games for the junior-level Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings.

“The guy scores goals. I mean, he finds a way,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He thinks the way an offensive player should think. He gets into the soft spots at the right times and he has a quick release. He’s a shooter and shooters shoot goals.”

McCallum’s third goal put the Komets up 4-3 at 9:51 of the third period. Alvaro gave them some insurance at 11:10, scoring at the end of a 2-on-1 rush, and the Komets won for only the second time their last six games – on the heels of an 11-1-1 run.

Kalamazoo’s Jake Slaker finalized the scoring at 19:46 by banking a shot off the skate of Fort Wayne’s Joe Masonius and past Papirny, a rookie, whose Fort Wayne debut came in relief Friday with 14 saves on 15 shots in a 6-2 loss to Toledo at Memorial Coliseum.

“It was a great response (Saturday) and one that we expected,” Boudreau said. “I think that’s the resiliency that we’ve talked about all year on our team. When it doesn’t go your way one night, you pull up your socks and find a way to get things done the next (night). I thought it was a great response by our team.”

A near-capacity crowd of 5,057 was on hand at Wings Event Center for Grateful Dead Night, but the Wings remained two backs of Cincinnati for the division’s fourth and final playoff spot and the Komets put Friday’s debacle behind them.

“I think we just played more connected as a team tonight,” McCallum said. “We supported each other. Everyone was on the same page. Everyone wasn’t so spread out. I think that when we play as a five-man unit like that, we’re pretty powerful.”

Kalamazoo’s Logan Lambdin scored twice and Olivier LeBlanc once. Jake Kielly stopped 33 of 38 shots in a game that had no power plays and 18 penalty minutes, including a late 10-minute misconduct on Fort Wayne’s Willie Corrin.

Thirty-six times this season, the Komets have had a player score at least two goals in a game.

“That is pretty impressive. We’re very deep and we know that we have great depth on this team, so it doesn’t surprise me at all,” said McCallum, who has one of the Komets’ four hat tricks along with Shawn Boudrias, Connor Corcoran and Will Graber, who has 26 goals and an ECHL-leading 83 points.

Toledo’s T.J. Hensick is seven points back in the scoring race.

Notes: The Komets played without Oliver Cooper, Matthew Barnaby, Kylor Wall, Darien Kielb and Marcus McIvor (concussion). … Boudreau wanted a more veteran presence at the blue line, so he used forward Kellen Jones on defense, where he’s played about 21 games this season. … The referee was Sam Heidemann, who also called Friday’s game.

