K's fall 2-1 to Wings, lose Boudrias to injury

Locked into second place in the Central Division, and home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, the Komets want to build momentum and avoid injuries as they close the regular season.

Instead, on Sunday, they lost 2-1 to the Kalamazoo Wings and forward Shawn Boudrias suffered an apparent knee injury when he was hit behind the play by Cody Corbett in the second period at Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Kalamazoo goaltender Trevor Gorsuch stopped 34 of 35 shots, including an Anthony Petruzzelli breakaway, a Matt Alvaro attempt at the end of a 3-on-2 rush and an Adam Brubacher shot from point-blank range in the waning seconds at Wings Event Center.

Not bad, considering Gorsuch’s underwhelming statistics against the Komets this season: 2-4-0 with a 4.60 goals-against average and a .865 save percentage.

He was bested only by Brad Kennedy, who got his first professional goal by capitalizing on a Matthew Barnaby crossing pass at 19:00 into the third period, 22 seconds after Kalamazoo’s Kyle Blaney scored into an empty net for a 2-0 lead. It was Kennedy’s fourth game out of Mount Royal University.

