Tuesday, April 12, 2022 9:30 pm
Komets bring in another UNB player
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Komets have signed forward Mark Rassell, a rookie out of the University of New Brunswick. He had six goals and 12 points in 13 games this season. He joins other former UNB players with the Komets: Samuel Harvey, Marcus McIvor and Oliver Cooper.
