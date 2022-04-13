K's sign playmaking forward amid day of moves

The Bakersfield Condors became the 14th different American Hockey League team to call up a player from the Komets, as they snagged defenseman Darien Kielb on Wednesday.

It was a day of changes for Fort Wayne, which signed forward Jordan Martel and released forward Matthew Barnaby.

Martel just completed play at the University of Quebec Trois-Rivieres, which won the Canadian University championship in double-overtime last week. He had 20 goals and 34 points over two seasons for UQTR, after he had 65 goals and 135 points in 128 games for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Baie-Comeau Drakkar between 2017 and 2019.

Barnaby played 31 games for the Komets, with five goals and nine points. Kielb had one goal and seven points in 18 games for Fort Wayne and one assist in six games for Laval of the AHL this season.

