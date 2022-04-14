Graber makes First Team All-ECHL; other notes

The Komets’ Will Graber was selected First Team All-ECHL by coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and reporters. Also on the team are Jacksonville goalie Francois Brassard, defensemen Charle-Edward D’Astous of Utah and Ben Finkelstein of Newfoundland, and forwards T.J. Hensick of Toledo and Patrick Watling of Wheeling.

Former Komets defenseman Randy Gazzola made the Second Team.

Graber has 26 goals and a league-leading 83 points, and he’s played forward and defense.

The defending-champion Komets (38-25-7) have two games remaining in their 70th regular season; a home-and-home series with the Wheeling Nailers (37-29-4) that begins 7:10 p.m. Friday at Wheeling, West Virginia. The teams are likely first-round playoff opponents and the Nailers could guarantee that by getting two points this weekend.

The Fort Wayne forward unit changed in the wake of Shawn Boudrias’ injury – the Komets signed playmaking rookies Mark Rassell from the University of New Brunswick and Jordan Martel from the University of Quebec Trois-Rivieres, and they also waived Matthew Barnaby – and the goal is to jell and get some momentum this weekend.

“We’re preparing for the playoffs and there’s a good chance we’ll see these guys again in the first round,” defenseman Zach Tolkinen said. “We want to get to playing the right way and make sure our habits are good. There are a couple games here to prepare and get ready for the playoffs … and kind of get everybody on the same page going forward.”

Boudrias is on injured reserve with a knee injury. He hasn't been rule out for the season but he probably wouldn't be available until the later rounds of the playoffs.

