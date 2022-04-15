Cooper, Tolkinen score in 2-1 Komets victory

Oliver Cooper and Zach Tolkinen scored goals and the Komets escaped WesBanco Arena with a 2-1 victory tonight over the Wheeling Nailers in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Samuel Harvey stopped 25 of 26 shots for the Komets. For Wheeling, Louis-Philip Guindon turned away 26 of 28.

The defending-champion Komets (39-25-7), who are locked into second place in the Central Division and home-ice advantage for a first-round best-of-7 playoff series, complete their 70th regular season 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against the Nailers (37-30-4).

Before the game, the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights called up goalie Jordan Papirny from the Komets. The Silver Knights were short because netminder Jiri Patera – who had played 15 games for Fort Wayne this season – was called to the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Losing Papirny, a rookie who had played only 96 minutes for the Komets, left the Komets without a backup to Harvey. So they dressed equipment manager Skylar Garver as an emergency backup for a second time this season.

The Komets have had 11 players called up a total of 22 times to 14 different AHL teams, and that doesn’t include any players on NHL or AHL contracts, such as Patera. The Komets lost defenseman Darien Kielb to the Bakersfield Condors earlier in the week.

