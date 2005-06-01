Galbraith, who played for K's in 2005-06, dies at 42

Lance Galbraith, who played for the Komets in 2005-06, has died at 42, according to the ECHL.

Galbraith had 23 goals, 46 points and 255 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games as a feisty winger for the Komets in the United Hockey League. He played another five games in the postseason, accruing two goals, three points and 41 penalty minutes.

His pro career came to an end in 2011 with the Central Hockey League’s Wichita Thunder.

Ironically, the Kalamazoo Wings are retiring Tyler Willis' number tonight. Willis and Galbraith had a rivalry in that one Fort Wayne season.

"He kind of came up to me and went, `Hey, Galby, let's go, let's light this crowd up,' " Galbraith said after a memorable 2005 fight with Willis in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The twist was, they were friends off the ice, often talking on the phone.

"There's probably more to come," Galbraith said. "That's the way we play. We have to play that way to be effective."

