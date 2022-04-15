Nothing vanilla about it: Komets defeat Nailers 2-1

Zach Tolkinen and Oliver Cooper scored, and the Komets snatched a 2-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Samuel Harvey stopped 25 of 26 shots for the Komets at Wheeling, West Virginia, where the Nailers’ Louis-Philip Guindon turned away 26 of 28 in front of an announced crowd of 2,663 at WesBanco Arena.

The defending-champion Komets (39-25-7), who are locked into second place in the Central Division and home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, complete their 70th regular season 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against the Nailers (37-30-4).

“I thought it was a really good game. I thought all our guys showed up to play in one that didn’t really mean anything in our standings. The guys were playing like it was a playoff game,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We’d talked about building good habits and I thought we played a really structured, really sound game where we didn’t sacrifice defense for offense and it showed.”

The Komets rested Connor Jones, Kellen Jones and Shawn Szylowski. They were also without Marcus McIvor (concussion) and Shawn Boudrias (knee), and lost Zach Pochiro to an undisclosed injury during the game.

“I think everybody who played tonight just kind of bought into what the coaches are preaching. We know the playoffs are coming up and everybody just wanted to be dialed in, so we’re moving in the right direction for (the April 22 playoff opener),” said Cooper, who made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal late in the second period, off the rebound of a breakaway shot by Mark Rassell.

The Komets were scoreless on six power plays and the Nailers were 0 for 4.

“Both teams know there’s a possibility they could play each other (in the postseason) and there was a lot of chirping going on,” Boudreau said. “I thought, for a game you might think would be vanilla, there was some bite to it. As the game went on, it got chippier and chippier. That hate was building up and you could tell it’s playoff time because guys were playing with a lot of pride.”

If the Nailers get a point in the standings Saturday, or a Cincinnati loss, they’ll lock up third place in the division and face the Komets in a best-of-7 series. If the Nailers lose in regulation, and the Cyclones defeat the Indy Fuel, the Komets will face the Cyclones.

The Toledo Walleye is the top seed in the division and will face the fourth-place finisher. (Kalamazoo was eliminated from playoff contention Friday, as the Cyclones clinched a berth with a shootout loss to Indy.)

Early Friday, the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights called up goalie Jordan Papirny from the Komets. The Silver Knights were short because netminder Jiri Patera – who had played 15 games for Fort Wayne this season – went to the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Losing Papirny, a rookie who had played only 96 minutes for the Komets, left the Komets without a backup to Harvey. So they dressed equipment manager Skylar Garver as an emergency backup for a second time this season.

The Komets have had 11 players called up a total of 22 times to 14 different AHL teams, and that doesn’t include any players on NHL or AHL contracts, such as Patera. The Komets lost defenseman Darien Kielb to the Bakersfield Condors earlier in the week.

Tolkinen, who has played all 71 games but scored only three times, opened the scoring 14:15 into the second period with a shot from the bottom of the right circle that beat Guindon high. Harvey preserved the lead 45 seconds after the ensuing faceoff, foiling Justin Almeida off a rebound.

The Komets are 27-0-2 when leading at the second intermission, although Wheeling’s Sam Houde made things interesting by taking advantage of a Matthew Quercia screen to score from the left circle 5:32 into the third period.

Fort Wayne appeared to get some breathing room at 15:45, when Tyler Busch scored off the rebound of a shot by Cooper, who had just gotten out of the penalty box, sped around the Wheeling defense, got to a loose puck and put the puck into Guindon’s pads. But referee Jacob Rekucki waved it off after reviewing video and determining Cooper had interfered with Guindon by bowling into him after his shot.

“Yeah, it was in the back of our minds that (Wheeling) could be a potential playoff matchup,” Cooper said. “We wanted to play hard and set the tone, in case it is our opponent in the first round.”

As for what the Komets need to do in the regular-season finale, Cooper said: “It’s just about playing the right way. We want to go into the playoffs feeling good about ourselves and hopefully get the two points tomorrow, roll in with some confidence.”

Notes: Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli played his 250th regular-season game for the Komets and his 283rd including the playoffs. Since joining the Komets late in the 2017-18 season, he’s only missed games due to being call to the AHL, none because of injury or illness. … Rekucki gave Garver an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as time expired so that Garver could get a statistic and officially be recorded as an ECHL player. … The Newfoundland Growlers’ Zach O’Brien won the ECHL’s Sportsmanship Award, as voted on by coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and reporters. … Iowa’s Trevin Kozlowski won the Community Service Award, as selected by ECHL staff. … The Komets will hold their annual team awards ceremony on the ice after Saturday’s game. ... Fort Wayne's Will Graber has 26 goals and 83 points, giving him a five-point lead over O'Brien for the ECHL scoring title.

