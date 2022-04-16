K's wallop Nailers 5-0; teams to meet in postseason

The Komets didn’t exactly glide into the postseason.

In a Saturday night game that had very little meaning outside of building momentum for defense of the Kelly Cup, they went full-throttle.

Fort Wayne’s Samuel Harvey stopped 29 shots for the shutout, as the Komets defeated the Wheeling Nailers 5-0.

Jordan Martel scored twice. Anthony Petruzzelli, Shawn Szydlowski and Mark Rassell added goals for Fort Wayne. And Joe Masonius fought three times in front of 7,527 fans at Memorial Coliseum, in a preview of an upcoming first-round playoff series between the Komets and Nailers.

The full schedule for the best-of-7 series hasn’t been unveiled, but the first two games of the 2-3-2 formatted set will be at the Coliseum 8 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. April 23. It seemed the Komets would face Cincinnati, except the Cyclones coughed up a third-period lead in a 4-2 loss to the Indy Fuel.

Fort Wayne (40-25-7) went 7-1-2 in the regular season against Wheeling (37-31-4), including a 2-1 Komets victory on Friday at Wheeling, West Virginia.

