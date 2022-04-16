Setting the tone: K's get 5-0 victory over Nailers, 1st-round opponent

Joe Masonius dropped the gloves to fight once, twice, three times – each scrap exhilarating the Memorial Coliseum crowd and sending a message that the Komets weren’t content to just glide into the postseason.

They wanted to go full throttle.

Samuel Harvey stopped all 29 shots he faced, Jordan Martel scored twice and the Komets walloped the Wheeling Nailers 5-0 in front of 7,527 fans at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

“Yeah, we wanted to set the tone for the playoffs,” said Harvey, whose Komets had won 2-1 at Wheeling, West Virginia, on Friday. “We wanted to prepare our game, play well, win games. That was our focus this weekend.”

The defending-champion Komets also got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli, Shawn Szydlowski and Mark Rassell, in a preview of an upcoming first-round playoff series between the Komets and Nailers.

The full schedule for the best-of-7 series hasn’t been unveiled, but the first two games of the 2-3-2 formatted set will be at the Coliseum 8 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fort Wayne (40-25-7) went 7-1-2 in the regular season against Wheeling (37-31-4).

“It was a great outcome and we talked about building good habits and wanting to carry momentum into the playoffs,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, who got his 100th regular-season victory. “We had a goal this week and we set out (to win twice) and we achieved it.”

The Komets and Nailers have never met in the playoffs.

“(Boudreau) had just been hammering on the details,” Komets defenseman Blake Siebenaler said. “Obviously, you want to win the games. But he said, he’s more worried about doing the right things on the ice and carrying a lot of momentum in the playoffs, make sure we’re doing the right things and have each other’s backs out there. Luckily, we ended up getting the wins.”

In the other Central Division series, the Toledo Walleye, which wrapped up the ECHL’s regular-season championship Saturday, will face Cincinnati.

The Komets handed out their end-of-season awards late Saturday and, as expected, Will Graber was selected MVP by his teammates. He is the front-runner to collect the league-wide MVP award Friday. Graber, who has 26 goals and 83 points, leads the ECHL in scoring. Newfoundland’s Zach O’Brien and Toledo’s T.J. Hensick are five points back. O’Brien has one more game to make up the ground for the scoring title.

The rest of the Komets’ awards were voted on by reporters and team staff, and included Connor Corcoran getting Defenseman of the Year, Harvey getting Rookie of the Year, Graber receiving Best Defensive Forward and Oliver Cooper getting Most Improved Player. (The full list of award winners is below.)

There was an early fight Saturday between Masonius and Wheeling’s Cam Hausinger. Masonius got an extra penalty for instigating the scrap, but it set up Petruzzelli to score a short-handed goal at the end of a 2-on-1 rush with Matt Alvaro.

Petruzzelli, the Komets’ captain, scored a career-best and team-leading 27 goals this season. He and Zach Tolkinen played all 72 regular-season games. The Komets have 18 short-handed goals, third most among the ECHL’s 27 teams, and Petruzzelli had four of them – second on the Fort Wayne roster to Oliver Cooper’s five.

Szydlowski made it 2-0 off the rebound of a Tolkinen shot 10:13 into the first period. Martel, a rookie in his second game out of the University of Quebec Trois-Rivieres, got his first pro goal to make it 3-0 with a 40-foot shot 2:15 into the second period.

Masonius dropped the glove again in the third period, with Félix Paré, after Harvey made a series of sprawling saves. And with 5:44 left in the game, Masonius engaged in another scrap, with Sean Josling.

Martel and Rassell – in his second pro game out of the University of New Brunswick – cemented the victory for the Komets with late goals. Wheeling’s goalie, Evan Moyse, stopped 27 of 32 shots.

Notes: The Komets re-signed goaltender Cameron Gray, who had been released on April 5. A rookie out of NCAA Division III-champion Adrian, he has stopped 37 of 41 shots in two appearances with Fort Wayne, including 36 of 39 in a 4-2 loss April 2 to the Kalamazoo Wings at the Coliseum. Gray was needed back because Jordan Papirny was called to the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, before the Komets’ 2-1 victory at Wheeling, West Virginia, where equipment manager Skylar Garver backed up Harvey. … The Komets played without Marcus McIvor (concussion), Zach Pochiro (head), Shawn Boudrias (knee), Brad Kennedy and Kylor Wall. … The referee was Logan Gruhl. … The Fuel has made Duncan Dalmao its head coach. He’d been in that role on an interim basis since March 14, when the Fuel parted with Doug Christiansen. … The Komets held a moment of silence for former player Lance Galbraith, who died Friday at 42.

TEAM AWARDS

MVP: Will Graber

Defenseman of the Year: Connor Corcoran

Best Defensive Forward: Will Graber

Rookie of the Year: Samuel Harvey

Most Improved Player: Oliver Cooper

Unsung Hero: Zach Tolkinen

Mr. Hustle: Kellen Jones

True Komet: Anthony Petruzzelli

jcohn@jg.net