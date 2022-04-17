Komets' Graber wraps up ECHL's scoring title

The Komets’ Will Graber cemented the ECHL’s scoring title with 26 goals and 83 points in 59 games.

He came into today with a five-point lead over Toledo’s T.J. Hensick and Newfoundland’s Zach O’Brien. Toledo’s regular season is done and O’Brien isn’t in the Growlers’ lineup because he was called to the higher-level American Hockey League.

Graber is the eighth Komets player to win a league scoring title, joining Len Thornson, who accomplished the feat three times in the International Hockey League, Bobby Rivard, Terry McDougall, Wally Schreiber, Lonnie Loach, Brandon Marino and Shawn Szydlowski.

Graber, who had 57 assists, became the eighth Komet to lead a league in that category. He joins Thornson, who did it four times, Pete Wywrot, Art Stone, Rivard, Bruce Boudreau, Colin Chaulk and Marino.

The Komets, who finished their regular season with a 5-0 victory Saturday over the Wheeling Nailers, begin the playoffs 8 p.m. this Friday at Memorial Coliseum. They’ll face the Nailers in a best-of-7 series.

Graber was selected the Komets’ MVP by his teammates Saturday and is the frontrunner to win the ECHL’s award this Friday. Szydlowski won the scoring title and MVP awards in 2018.

Central Division semifinals

Best-of-7

Komets vs. Wheeling Nailers

Game 1: Friday, 8 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum

Game 2: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum

Game 3: April 27, 7:10 p.m. at Wheeling, West Virginia

Game 4: April 29, 7:10 p.m. at Wheeling, West Virginia

Game 5: April 30, 7:10 p.m. at Wheeling, West Virginia*

Game 6: TBD, at Memorial Coliseum*

Game 7: TBD, at Memorial Coliseum*

*If necessary

