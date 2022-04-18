The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, April 18, 2022 2:20 pm

Iowa's Bennett: Rookie of the Year

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Iowa Heartlanders forward Kris Bennett, his team's captain, was selected ECHL Rookie of the Year, by coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and reporters. 

Wheeling defenseman Josh Maniscalco was the runner-up.

Fort Wayne goalie Samuel Harvey didn’t finish in the top five.

