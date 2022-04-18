Monday, April 18, 2022 2:20 pm
Iowa's Bennett: Rookie of the Year
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Iowa Heartlanders forward Kris Bennett, his team's captain, was selected ECHL Rookie of the Year, by coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and reporters.
Wheeling defenseman Josh Maniscalco was the runner-up.
Fort Wayne goalie Samuel Harvey didn’t finish in the top five.
jcohn@jg.net
