Atlanta's Pyle: ECHL Coach of the Year

Atlanta’s Jeff Pyle was selected Coach of the Year by the ECHL’s coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and reporters.

Dan Watson was the runner up, followed by Reading’s Kirk MacDonald, Nick Luukko of Jacksonville and Rapid City’s Scott Burt.

Granted, I voted for MacDonald, Utah’s Ryan Kinasewich and Watson, it’s pretty surprising Fort Wayne’s Ben Boudreau didn’t land in the top five – given the amount of call-ups he had to deal with. The Komets still finished sixth in the ECHL’s overall standings and second in the Central Division.

