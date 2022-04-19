The Journal Gazette
 
Atlanta's Pyle: ECHL Coach of the Year

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Atlanta’s Jeff Pyle was selected Coach of the Year by the ECHL’s coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and reporters.

Dan Watson was the runner up, followed by Reading’s Kirk MacDonald, Nick Luukko of Jacksonville and Rapid City’s Scott Burt.

Granted, I voted for MacDonald, Utah’s Ryan Kinasewich and Watson, it’s pretty surprising Fort Wayne’s Ben Boudreau didn’t land in the top five – given the amount of call-ups he had to deal with. The Komets still finished sixth in the ECHL’s overall standings and second in the Central Division.

