Wall, Boudrias left off Komets' playoff roster
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Defenseman Kylor Wall, who had three goals and five points in 17 games, was left off the Komets’ playoff roster. So, too, was goaltender Cameron Gray, after Jordan Papirny returned from Henderson of the American Hockey League.
Forward Shawn Boudrias was placed on season-ending injured reserve; he suffered a knee injury April 10 at Kalamazoo, Michigan, on a Cody Corbett hit behind the play. Boudrias had 19 goals and 41 points in 57 games.
The Komets have seven players in the AHL who are eligible to rejoin them during the playoffs -- Matthew Boudens, Stephen Harper, Matt Murphy, Jiri Patera, Drake Rymsha, Connor Corcoran and Darien Kielb.
