Looks at the stats: Winning Game 1 huge for Komets

How important is it for the Komets to win Game 1 against the Wheeling Nailers? Well, here are some statistics for you …

The Komets have an all-time playoff record of 65-47 in Game 1s during their 70-year history. When they’ve won Game 1, they’ve taken the series 51 of 65 times.

I find home-ice advantage to be particularly important in this series.

The Komets were 25-9-2 at the Coliseum during the regular season, 15-16-5 on the road. Backed by an average attendance of 6,838, second only to Toledo’s 7,358, the Komets play much more confidently at home – especially in the third periods.

The Komets have dominated the all-time series with the Nailers, going 42-16-10, and that includes an incredible 22-3-1 mark at the Coliseum. This season, the Komets were 5-0-0 against the Nailers in Fort Wayne, 7-1-2 overall.

But it’s a 2-3-2 formatted series, and the Komets are prone to poor starts. If the Komets were to falter in Games 1 or 2, it would become a very different-looking series.

The Komets are 196-75-20 all-time in playoff games at the Coliseum. On the road, they're 112-155-21.

Since joining the ECHL, the Komets are 22-9-3 the Coliseum, 21-10-4 on the road, in the postseason.

