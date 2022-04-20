Wednesday, April 20, 2022 2:10 pm
Utah's D'Astous Defenseman of the Year
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Utah Grizzlies' Charle-Edouard D’Astous was selected ECHL Defenseman of the Year by coaches, general managers, broadcasters, media-relations directors and reporters.
He had 26 goals and 57 points during the regular season.
Ben Finkelstein of Newfoundland finished second, followed by Wheeling’s Josh Maniscaclo, Randy Gazzola of Toledo and Kansas City’s Marcus Crawford.
Gazzola, of course, is a former Fort Wayne player. And the Komets will face Maniscalco in the playoff series that starts 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum.
