Brassard wins Goaltender of the Year; local hockey notes

Jacksonville's Francois Brassard was selected ECHL Goaltender of the Year by coaches, general managers, media-relations directors and reporters. Newfoundland's Keith Petruzzelli was second and Toledo's Billy Christopoulos third.

I voted for Orlando’s Brad Barone and Florida’s Parker Gahagen, who finished fourth and fifth.

For our Ohio readers: There will be a 7 p.m. charity game May 6 at The Cube Ice Arena in Findlay, Ohio, between Fraternal Order of Police 109 and the Toledo Police Hockey Team. Proceeds will benefit the family of officer Dominic Francis of Bluffton (Ohio), who was killed March 31 in the line of duty. To donate, go to www.fortfindlayfop20.org.

Also, Fort Wayne’s John Zimmerman played with the Port Huron Ironworkers, who won the 70-plus national championship at the USA Hockey Adult Nationals in Wesley Chapel, Florida, this month. Mike Ziembo played for the Port Huron 75-plus team that was the runner-up in its division.

Brian Thornson, Zach Lothamer, Ross Gregory and Carey Lucyk, a former Komets player, skated for the 60-plus team that was 1-1-1 and missed the championship game because of an overtime shootout loss.

