Komets fall 1-0 in playoff opener

The fans chanted Samuel Harvey’s name repeatedly Friday night. The Komets’ goaltender deserved the adoration, stopping 22 shots, including Justin Almeida at the end of a 2-on-0 rush in the third period.

Unfortunately for the Fort Wayne faithful, the defending-champion Komets were otherwise discombobulated and lost 1-0 to the Wheeling Nailers in the opening game of the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals.

Louis-Philip Guindon stopped all 34 shots he faced for the underdog Nailers, who had lost all five regular-season games at the Coliseum. Patrick Watling had the lone Wheeling goal, late in the first period, redirecting a Sam Houde shot and leaving Harvey almost no chance to stop the puck, after Fort Wayne was caught flat-footed on a line change.

