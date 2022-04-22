Will Graber, who almost wasn't a Komet, wins ECHL MVP

Will Graber could have been with the South Carolina Stingrays, as a defenseman, in which case he might be packing up his stuff for the offseason right now.

Instead, he’s with the defending champion Komets, is arguably the ECHL’s best forward, has won the MVP and leading-scorer trophies, and is heading into tonight's opening game of the Central Division semifinals against the Wheeling Nailers.

“It’s definitely a nice thing to take awards and end the regular season well, but at this point now everything resets,” said Graber, who totaled 26 goals, 83 points and a league-best plus-37 rating in 59 games, and was selected MVP by coaches, general managers, media-relations directors and reporters today.

“Hopefully we can do the same kinds of things we’ve been doing and have some success in the playoffs as well.”

Graber’s case for MVP went beyond just statistics; he played all three forward positions, was a defenseman, took faceoffs, quarterbacked the power play, did just about everything except play goalie.

The versatility was known coming into this season. He signed an American Hockey League contract as a rookie in 2020 with the Hershey Bears, the top affiliate of the Washington Capitals, who initially envisioned his future being as a defenseman, a position he’d played some for Dartmouth as a freshman and a senior.

Graber skated 20 AHL games last season for Hershey and another 11 for its ECHL affiliate, the Stingrays.

However, the Stingrays declined to take Graber this season because of his unvaccinated status -- he had a religious exemption -- while the Komets were willing to take one such player on.

From a purely hockey perspective, the Stingrays’ decision was a disastrous one. After reaching the finals last season, they fired coach Ryan Blair in March, finished 28-38-6 and missed the playoffs.

Graber was under the impression he would have played center for the Stingrays this season, but he’s not totally sure it would have played out that way. Even as a defenseman, though, he certainly would have made a difference for the Stingrays.

“I don’t necessarily think about it that often...but if you would have said back in October that I would be in the situation I’m in, I wouldn’t necessarily have believed it,” Graber said.

“I mean, a lot has changed, even going back to August when I thought I would be in South Carolina. So I’m very thankful that things worked out the way they did. I was able to come here and get a great opportunity, be in a great organization, so I’m thankful for that.”

Nine different Komets players have won league MVP awards 15 times in the Komets’ 70-season history, including Len Thornson taking it seven times in the International Hockey League. Graber and Shawn Szydlowski (2018) are the only Fort Wayne players to be MVPs in the ECHL.

Graber, Szydlowski, Thornson, Al Dumba and Terry McDougall are the only Komets to get the MVP and the scoring title in the same season; Thornson swept the awards three times.

The MVP runner-up to Graber was Toledo's T.J. Hensick, followed by Newfoundland's Zach O'Brien, Iowa's Kris Bennett and Utah's Charle-Edouard D’Astous.

Wheeling’s Patrick Watling, who finished fourth in the scoring race with 31 goals and 77 points, received consideration, setting up an interesting first-round matchup with Graber.

“We obviously know he’s a good player and one of the big driving forces in their offense, so (it’s) definitely something we’ll have to be aware of,” Graber said.

