K's lose again, in 2-0 series hole

The goaltending was there. So was the atmosphere, as the 6,073 fans at Memorial Coliseum were hyped at the start. But the Komets’ offense, it remained in hiding for most of the night.

Will Graber and Adam Brubacher had the defending-champion Komets’ goals in a 4-2 loss to the Wheeling Nailers, who lead the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals 2-0.

The 2-3-2 formatted series now shifts to WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, for three games – if three are even necessary – beginning 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Fort Wayne’s Samuel Harvey stopped 24 of 28 shots and Wheeling’s Louis-Philip Guindon turned away 41 of 43

