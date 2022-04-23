'Reset and refocus:' K's look to rebound after 1-0 loss to open playoffs

The fans chanted Samuel Harvey’s name repeatedly as he thwarted several odd-man rushes – including a Justin Almeida shot at the end of a 2-on-0 break in the third period – but Harvey’s heroics were for naught.

The defending-champion Komets were discombobulated at the offensive end of the ice and dropped the opening game of the Central Division semifinals, 1-0 to the underdog Wheeling Nailers, in front of an announced crowd of 5,949 at Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

“I feel bad for Harvey,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “He gives up one goal and gets no run support, and he suffers the loss. He gave us a chance all the way down to that last buzzer. If you’re taking away a positive, (Harvey) was ready to play and that’s been something that we’ve been relying upon for a long time.

“For us, we need to reset and refocus. We’ve got to come back here and be determined and we’ve got to have an urgency, create some offense and make it difficult for (their goalie) to see anything coming from the points.”

Patrick Watling had the only goal of the night, with 5 seconds remaining in the first period, when he redirected a Sam Houde shot high on Harvey. The all-star goalie had almost no chance to stop Watling, after Fort Wayne was caught flat-footed making a line change.

The Komets came into the night with an impressive all-time record against the Nailers at the Coliseum – 22-3-1 over 10 years, 5-0-0 during this regular season – but Wheeling’s Louis-Philip Guindon stopped all 34 shots he faced in the Nailers’ first playoff game since losing to the Allen Americans in the 2016 finals.

Fort Wayne and Wheeling had never before met in the postseason.

Guindon’s night included a bevy of saves in the third period, such as when he gloved a rocketing Zach Tolkinen attempt from the left circle, as Fort Wayne had 18 of the third period’s 21 shots.

“I thought we had two different teams: The one that came out in the third period and bought in the right way, the way that we’d prepared all week, and then we had a team that was in complete disarray for the first 40 minutes,” Boudreau said. “We weren’t connecting on anything (early). I thought that we played as a bunch of individuals. Any time in our history this year, when we play as a group of individuals, we don’t have success. When we do have success, it’s because we’re playing as a team.”

The Komets blocked an abundance of shots – Marcus McIvor broke up a 3-on-1 rush – and helped Harvey clear any rebounds. But the Komets couldn’t connect consistently on passes, were out of sync and 0 for 5 on power plays, and allowed six odd-man rushes with Harvey having to make one glorious save after another.

The Komets still had chances to score, including a Zach Pochiro redirection of a Connor Jones pass that caromed off the crossbar, but couldn’t solve Guindon, a former Fort Wayne netminder.

“Honestly, I thought Guindon played a really good game. He’s a really good goalie,” Fort Wayne captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “We do have a little bit younger of a team and for some guys, it’s their first chances here in the playoffs. So getting those jitters out of the way early – you could tell we were timid to make those plays – and when it comes down to it, we’ve got to execute, make some more plays and score some goals.”

The Komets were infinitely more experienced at playoff hockey than the Nailers, though, who had only five games of postseason experience.

“You’ve got to jump right back on the horse here,” Petruzzelli said. “It’s a best-of-7 series … and it’s a long series. Game 1 doesn’t determine anything. Obviously, tip your cap to them, they came out and they earned it.”

Game 2 of the series is 7:30 p.m. today at the Coliseum, before it shifts to WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, for potentially three games.

The winner of this series will face either Toledo or Cincinnati. Toledo won the opener of that series 3-2 in overtime Friday, when John Albert sent the puck around the boards, it caromed off a stanchion and hit goalie Michael Houser in the back and went in at Toledo, Ohio.

Notes: The referees were Alex Normandin and Jacob Rekucki, as the ECHL switches to a two-referee system for the postseason. … The Komets played without Joe Masonius, Brad Kennedy and Jordan Martel. Kellen Jones played defense instead of forward. … The Nailers played without Luke Bafia, Shaw Boomhower, Bobby Hampton, Bo Hanson and Tyler Drevitch. … Fort Wayne’s Tyler Busch could face some discipline from the ECHL for a third-period hit on Cam Hausinger, which didn’t draw a penalty but did incite a fight between Busch and Dylan MacPherson. ... Wheeling was 0 for 3 on power plays.

