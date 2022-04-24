'No choice but to respond': Komets lose again, trail series 2-0

All the ingredients seemed to be there for a Komets victory Saturday.

They had the goaltending. They had the good start. They had the crowd – 6,073 fans hyped by players jawing during warm-ups, retired former captain A.J. Jenks getting his long-awaited Kelly Cup-championship ring in a pregame ceremony, and some early on-ice scrums – and there was the belief that the Komets couldn’t possibly drop Games 1 and 2 on home ice.

But they sure did.

The defending-champion Komets’ offense was again anemic and they lost 4-2 to the underdog Wheeling Nailers, who have a 2-0 lead in a best-of-7 series that heads to WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, for three games (if that many are necessary) starting Wednesday.

“That’s a good team over there,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “They’ve definitely got our attention with the way they’ve committed to a defensive game plan. It’s got everybody frustrated, including myself. Sometimes you’ve just got to tip the cap; they’ve got a great game plan and they came in here and executed it to a tee.

“Our backs are against the wall and we’ve got no choice but to respond.”

Will Graber and Adam Brubacher scored for Fort Wayne, which came into this series with a 22-3-1 all-time home record against the Nailers, including a 5-0-0 mark during the regular season, but has looked uncharacteristically out of sync in the neutral and offensive zones.

Wheeling’s Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 41 of 43 shots. Fort Wayne’s Samuel Harvey thwarted 24 of 28, deceptive statistics considering how many quality stops he made to keep the Komets in it.

“The bounces aren’t really going the way we want them to,” Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro said. “I thought we played pretty well, but only scored that one goal, and Guindon is playing well. It just seems whatever we throw at him, it hits the post or he makes the save, it just never goes in.

"The only way to get out of that is to work hard, so we’ve got to find a way to win these next couple games and get back on home ice.”

The Komets had dropped the opening game of the series 1-0 on Friday, when Guindon stopped all 34 shots he faced and Patrick Watling had the lone goal. It was only the third time that the Komets have been held scoreless in 293 playoff games at the Coliseum in their 70-year history, the other times coming in 1960 against Louisville and 2004 against Muskegon. In their 577 playoff games, regardless of site, the Komets have been shut out 20 times.

The only real positive for Fort Wayne from Game 1 was Harvey, who stopped 22 of 23 shots, including four at the end of odd-man rushes, drawing chants of his name from the Coliseum faithful.

But he hasn’t had enough offensive support and the Komets really need to get their power play going. They were 0 for 3 Saturday, are 0 for 8 in the series and are 0 for 22 over their last seven games.

Wheeling was 1 for 4 Saturday, Dylan MacPherson scoring 15:35 into the first period to tie it at 1, after Graber – the ECHL’s leading scorer and MVP during the regular season – capitalized on a Connor Jones behind-the-net pass to put Fort Wayne on top.

The fans’ chants of “Harvey, Harvey” returned 6:31 into the second period, after he foiled Watling at the end of an odd-man rush. But Wheeling’s Jared Cockrell deked Harvey to the ice and scored for a 2-1 lead at 16:21, after Cockrell had sent the puck around Joe Masonius and got it on the other side to set up a breakaway.

There was controversy at the end of the second period, when Fort Wayne’s Blake Siebenaler absorbed a hit from Matthew Quercia and the referees – John Lindner and Sem Heidemann – determined that Siebenaler had elbowed Quercia, much to the chagrin of a jeering crowd.

Harvey stopped Cockrell at the end of a 3-on-1 rush 2:55 into the third period, but he was bested on a 25-foot Sean Josling shot for a 3-1 Wheeling lead at 6:15.

Fort Wayne’s Brubacher answered with a shot from the blue line at 16:50, but Wheeling’s Cam Hausinger scored 1:20 later by getting to the rebound of a shot that caromed off the post.

“I feel like they’ve had a game plan, they’ve stuck to it and they’re playing well right now,” Fort Wayne’s Marcus McIvor said. “And their goalie has been great. Maybe it’s about us just getting in his eyes, or whatever it is we need to do, and we just have to execute on our own game plan a little bit more.”

Notes: The Komets played without Tyler Busch, Mark Rassell and Brad Kennedy. Masonius reentered the lineup, enabling Kellen Jones to move back to forward, and Jordan Martel took Busch’s spot. … The Nailers played without Luke Bafia, Cédric Desruisseaux, Bobby Hampton, Bo Hanson and Tyler Drevitch.

