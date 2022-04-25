History lesson: K's have twice won series after losing Games 1, 2 at Coliseum

The Komets are heading to Wheeling, West Virginia, with a monumental task in front of them. They are down 2-0 to the Wheeling Nailers in the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals, which continue 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at WesBanco Arena.

The Komets have faced 2-0 deficits in best-of-7 series 20 times in their history and have come back to win four of those series. Twice, the Komets have dropped the first two games at the Coliseum and then rallied to win in a 2-3-2 format like this one.

There was the Central Hockey League semifinal against the Missouri Mavericks in 2012, when then-captain Colin Chaulk famously quipped, “We’ve got them right where we want them,” after losing the first two games 3-2 (in overtime) and 6-3. The Komets took Games 3 and 4 -- Frankie DeAngelis had the double-overtime winner in Game 4 -- and the Komets went on to win a Cup.

A more relevant comparison to this year may have been the ECHL's 2016 first-round series with the Cincinnati Cyclones, who outscored the Komets 6-4 through the first two games.

The Komets walloped the Cyclones 8-0 in Game 3, got an Alex Belzile double-overtime goal to take Game 4 and won the series in seven games before eventually losing in the Western Conference finals to the Allen Americans, who defeated Wheeling in the finals -- the last time Wheeling had been in the postseason before this season.

The Komets also rallied to win a series against Muskegon 4-2 in International Hockey League's 1963 semifinals, after the Zephyrs won the first two games of a 1-1-1-1-1-1-1 formatted series. The same format was used in the IHL's 2008 finals, when the Komets rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win in seven games.

Fort Wayne's goals in this series have come from Will Graber and Adam Brubacher, both in the 4-2 loss in Game 2.

During the regular season, the Komets were 7-1-2 against the Nailers, including 5-0-0 at the Coliseum, and Fort Wayne had the edge in goals per game, 3.71 to 3.38; goals against, 3.13 to 3.43; power play 21.6% to 20.1%; and penalty kill, 81.5% to 78.3%.

None of that has held to form so far. Especially alarming has been the Komets’ power play, which is 0 for 8 in the series and 0 for 22 during the last seven games, while Wheeling has scored on 1 of 7 in the series.

