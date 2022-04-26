'Belief is still pretty high' for Komets, down 2-0 in series

Down 2-0 in the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals, the Komets still seem to have the belief they can overcome the upstart Wheeling Nailers.

“It’s a little bit of a reality check, but at the same time there’s no loss of faith within our room, I know that much,” forward Shawn Szydlowski said. “The belief is still pretty high and the focus is on Wednesday right now. We know it’s going to be ‘win that one and it’s a different series.’ That would flip the pressure around on Wheeling, so that’s our goal.”

With it being a 2-3-2 formatted series, the Komets must win at least twice at WesBanco Arena, which is 15 feet shorter than what's typical and has a compacted neutral zone. The Komets were 2-1-2 there during the regular season.

“We’d like to be in a better position, rather than being down two,” defenseman Marcus McIvor said. “But at the end of the day, it is what it is. They came in and took the two games. We’ve got to erase those and we’re going to be ready. Come Wednesday, we’ll be ready.”

Only twice in their 70-year history have the Komets dropped the first two games at home and then won a best-of-seven series -- in the Central Hockey League’s 2012 semifinals against Missouri, and in the ECHL’s 2016 first round against Cincinnati, a team on which Szydlowski played.

“It’s just all of us buying into what we’re trying to accomplish,” Szydlowski said. “As long as we all get on the same page, and everyone’s mindset is to come out with a victory on Wednesday, then I believe it’s going to happen.”

The underdog Cincinnati Cyclones have a 2-1 lead over the Toledo Walleye in the other Central Division series, thanks to the Cyclones' 6-5 overtime victory on Monday.

