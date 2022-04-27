Boudens rejoins K's; Hodgman retires

WHEELING, W. Va. – Matthew Boudens, who was the Komets' captain at the beginning of the season, has finally rejoined them after being cut by the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights.

Boudens had been with the Silver Knights since Nov. 18, meaning he missed 65 games. In that time, the Komets named Anthony Petruzzelli their new captain.

The Komets are down 2-0 to the Wheeling Nailers in the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals, which continue 7:10 p.m. today at WesBanco Arena here. It's not official he'll be in the lineup, but I'm hearing he will be.

Meanwhile, Justin Hodgman, who scored arguably the most famous goal in Komets history, announced his retirement. Hodgman, as a rookie, netted the triple-overtime winner as the Komets won the International Hockey League's 2008 championship, in a series they'd trailed the Port Huron Icehawks 3-1. Hodgman also won Cups with the Komets in 2009 and 2010 and played for them again from 2017-19. He played in England this season.

