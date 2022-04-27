Komets' offense comes alive for 4-1 victory in Game 3

WHEELING, W. Va. – The Komets changed the scope of the Central Division semifinals with a 4-1 victory over the Wheeling Nailers tonight in front of 1,441 fans at WesBanco Arena.

The Komets’ offense had produced only two goals in the series’ opening two games at Memorial Coliseum, and their power play was almost unrecognizable. But things changed in a big way Wednesday night as they got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli, Willie Corrin, Connor Jones and Mark Rassell, and their power play scored on 2 of 8 opportunities.

Wheeling’s power-play unit was 0 for 6 and allowed a short-handed goal to Rassell that made it 4-1 in the second period.

Down 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, the defending-champion Komets still face an uphill climb against the underdog Nailers, who host Games 4 and 5 at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, but the complexion has changed after Fort Wayne’s offense peppered the Wheeling net with shots all night long.

Wheeling’s goaltender, Louis-Philip Guindon, stopped 46 of 50 shots. Fort Wayne’s Samuel Harvey thwarted 22 of 23

The Komets came into the game knowing they had to get their power play going, since it had failed to produce a goal in the previous seven games, including the series-opening 1-0 and 4-2 losses last weekend.

Wheeling’s Cam Hausinger opened the scoring Wednesday, off the rebound of a Sam Houde shot, but it didn’t dampen the energy with which the Komets started the night.

Petruzzelli tied it at 14:33, redirecting the puck high on Guindon after a short Blake Siebenaler pass, just after Wheeling’s Shaw Boomhower finished serving a roughing penalty he received for punching Oliver Cooper during a post-whistle scrum.

Corrin netted a 45-foot shot for a 2-1 Fort Wayne lead at 17:47 – it came with Sean Josling in the penalty box for high-sticking – and that snapped the Komets’ 0-for-23 streak with the man-advantage, including a 0-for-9 run in the series.

Jones made it 3-1 at 19:09, when he tipped a Shawn Szydlowski shot, as Patrick Watling was in the box for elbowing. Fort Wayne oushot the Nailers 28-6 in the first period, had the only three power plays, and Wheeling’s Boomhower and Watling got 10-minute misconducts for griping to officials Trevor Wohlford and Jacob Rekucki about their work.

The second period was also heavy on special teams and that enabled the Komets to take a 4-1 lead, with Rassell stripping Dylan MacPherson of the puck at the Wheeling blue line, taking off on a breakaway and netting a short-handed goal at 14:53.

Matthew Boudens, who began the season as the Komets’ captain, rejoined them after he was cut by the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights on Tuesday. Boudens had been gone since Nov. 18 – he missed 65 Fort Wayne games – and Anthony Petruzzelli ascended to the captaincy Jan. 5.

Boudens played 30 games with Henderson and totaled five assists and 45 penalty minutes. In seven Fort Wayne games before his call-up, he had five goals, six points and 17 penalty minutes. This is his third pro season out of the University of New Brunswick. He didn’t wear a leadership letter Wednesday; Petruzzelli remained the captain and the alternates were Marcus McIvor, Connor Jones and Kellen Jones.

