Komets, showing no panic, upend Nailers 4-1 in Game 3

WHEELING, W. Va. – The Komets changed the scope of the Central Division semifinals Wednesday night by defeating the Wheeling Nailers 4-1 – propelled by a 50-23 advantage in shots and superior special teams – in front of 1,441 fans at WesBanco Arena.

The Komets’ offense had produced only two goals in the opening two games at Memorial Coliseum, where their power play was almost unrecognizable. But things changed in a big way for Game 3, as they got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli, Willie Corrin, Oliver Cooper and Mark Rassell, and their power play scored on 2 of 8 opportunities.

The key for the Komets may have been their sense of calm coming into the night – facing down adversity has been a staple of the ECHL’s defending champions for more than a year – and getting forward Matthew Boudens back from the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights certainly didn’t hurt.

“There hasn’t been any panic,” forward Connor Jones said. “We knew we had to play better. We also know Wheeling is great hockey team, too, so we’ve got to go out there and play our game, stay committed to our systems and buy in. You have to have no doubts, you know? Just go out there and play Komet hockey.”

Wheeling was 0 for 6 on power plays, allowed a short-handed breakaway goal to Rassell that made it 4-1 in the second period, and were assessed 46 of the game’s 68 penalty minutes.

“Anytime you win in the playoffs, you’re going to be happy. But more so, it was the way that we won. I thought the guys bought in and were committed to the game plan.” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “You could see it was a next-shift mentality and that’s what we talked about; ‘No matter what happens, it’s what we do on the next shift.’ For 60 minutes, we played every single shift like it was our last shift and we got great results.”

Fort Wayne’s Samuel Harvey thwarted 22 of 23 shots; he’s now stopped of 68 of 74 in the series.

Wheeling’s Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 46 of 50 shots, after allowing only two goals on 77 shots in Games 1 and 2 combined.

“I think we really just bought into the systems that we wanted to do and stayed out of some of the BS,” said Corrin, whose Komets avoided some of the bad penalties that dogged them last weekend. “Everyone was going, everyone from Harvey all the way out, so it was nice to get it going. I think it was an effort thing. The first couple games, we might have been a little shell-shocked and little bit nervous, but tonight we sure didn’t have those (issues).”

Down 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, the defending-champion Komets still face an uphill climb against the underdog Nailers, who host Games 4 and 5 at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Their Cam Hausinger opened the Wednesday scoring 4:24 into the first period, off the rebound of a Sam Houde shot, but Petruzzelli got the Fort Wayne offense going by redirecting a short Blake Siebenaler pass at 14:33, just after a Fort Wayne power play expired.

Corrin’s blue-line shot at 17:57 got the power play off the schneid; the Komets had been in a 0 for 23 slump over the course of eight games, including an 0-for-8 showing in the games last weekend, and Cooper’s redirection of a Shawn Szydlowski shot made it 3-1 at 19:09.

The winner of this series will face either Toledo, which won the ECHL’s regular-season championship, or Cincinnati and they’re tied at 2.

Boudens, who began the season as the Komets’ captain, was cut by the Silver Knights on Tuesday after he had five assists and 45 penalty minutes in 30 AHL games. After being called up Nov. 18, he missed 65 Fort Wayne games.

He didn’t wear a leadership letter Wednesday; Petruzzelli remained the captain and the alternates were Marcus McIvor, Connor Jones and Kellen Jones.

“Jumping into a playoff series like this, it’s easier said than done,” Boudens said. “But there are still a lot of familiar faces and the boys were pretty welcoming, so it was nice to start it off with a ‘W’ – the first one of the series.”

Boudens almost didn’t make it to Wheeling after travel issues in Detroit. He had one assist but egged the Nailers into mistakes, including one when Matthew Quercia tried to fight Boudens and drew only laughs, along with a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second period from referees Trevor Wohlford and Jacob Rekucki.

“I just wanted to play my game, bring some energy and play hard on both sides of the puck,” Boudens said. “This is the fun time of the year, obviously, and these are the types of games I like to play. So I just want to bring my game and compete for 60 minutes. I felt like everyone did that and it showed.”

Notes: Justin Hodgman, 33, who scored arguably the most famous goal in Komets history, announced his retirement. Hodgman, as a rookie, netted the triple-overtime winner as the Komets won the International Hockey League's 2008 championship, in a series they'd trailed the Port Huron Icehawks 3-1. Hodgman also won Cups with the Komets in 2009 and 2010 and played for them again from 2017-19. He played in England this season. … The Komets played without Tyler Busch, Joe Masonius, Jordan Martel and Brad Kennedy. … Wohlford and Rekucki had taken some heat for their performances in Cincinnati’s 6-5 overtime victory Monday, when they called two major penalties on the Walleye that the league has since said should have been minors. ... On Wednesday, Toledo defeated Cincinnati 4-1 despite getting foiled twice on penalty shots by Michael Houser, a former Komets goalie, in the first period in Cincinnati.

