Boudens' impact for K's: Like the engine powering the train

WHEELING, W. Va. – Matthew Boudens had a big smile on his face as Matthew Quercia shoved him eight times during a second-period altercation Wednesday night.

The enjoyment was part the situation -- Quercia dropped his gloves to fight, couldn’t get Boudens to follow suit, and wound up taking the only penalty -- and also how much Boudens missed this type of environment.

After being gone for 65 games, Boudens rejoined the Komets and helped them to a 4-1 playoff victory over the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena.

“Obviously, playing at a high level is what you want to do,” said Boudens, who had been with the higher-level American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights. “But just with the (limited) amount of time I was playing in the AHL, I was excited to get back here and help in this playoff run.”

The Komets trail the Nailers 2-1 in the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals, which continue here at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Boudens, 28, has been an organizational and fan favorite since joining the Komets in 2019, on the heels of winning three Canadian national championships with the University of New Brunswick. He helped the Komets to the Kelly Cup last season and was named captain to start this season.

But he was called up Nov. 18 to Henderson, which also fell in love with his grit, smarts and leadership qualities. He had five assists and 45 penalty minutes in 30 AHL games, but he was left out of the lineup 25 times before he was cut Tuesday.

Travel problems made it so Boudens didn’t arrive in Wheeling until 3 p.m. Wednesday. He didn’t get a practice, didn't know all the faces in the locker room, some of the systems had changed, and he no longer had the captaincy; Anthony Petruzzelli took that over Jan. 5 and the alternates are Marcus McIvor, Connor Jones and Kellen Jones.

Boudens’ statistics Wednesday were modest -- one shot on goal and a roughing penalty -- but Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau, who had Boudens in the starting lineup, likened him to an engine powering a train and said he was as emotionally invested in the game as anybody.

“Honestly, it’s really tough to describe what he means to this team and this organization right now, unless you’re on the bench and in the room and seeing what he brings to the table,” Boudreau said.

“It’s honestly unbelievable. It might not be goals, it might not be assists, but the energy (he brings). There was a reason we named him captain at the start of the year – he’s a winner and his presence makes everybody around him that much better. It was a welcome sight and I thought he had a huge impact, both on and off the ice, and it was a shot in the arm for the guys.”

After losing the series’ opening games, 1-0 and 4-2 at Memorial Coliseum, the Komets needed a fast start Wednesday. Even though Wheeling’s Cam Hausinger scored the first goal, Fort Wayne controlled almost all the action and finished with a 50-23 shot advantage and goals from Petruzzelli, Willie Corrin, Oliver Cooper and Connor Jones.

“I just wanted to play my game, bring some energy and play hard on both sides of the puck,” said Boudens, who had five goals and six points in seven games before his call-up. “This is the fun time of the year, obviously, and these are the types of games I like to play. So I just want to bring my game and compete for 60 minutes. I felt like everyone did that and it showed.”

