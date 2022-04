WHEELING, W. Va. — The ECHL has fined the Wheeling Nailers’ Patrick Watling and Matthew Quercia undisclosed amounts for infractions in Game 3 of the Central Division semifinals.

Watling’s punishment is for a high stick and Quercia’s for a cross-check. The Komets won 4-1, trail the series 2-1 and play the Nailers again 7:10 p.m. today.

jcohn@jg.net