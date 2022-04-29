Rassell's OT goal lifts K's to 4-3 victory, tying series

WHEELING, W. Va. – Mark Rassell’s goal off the rebound of a Kellen Jones shot secured a 4-3 overtime victory for the Komets, tying the Central Division semifinal series with the Wheeling Nailers at 2.

Rassell had two goals in the game.

Fort Wayne’s Samuel Harvey stopped 36 of 39 shots and Wheeling’s Louis-Philip Guindon turned away 23 of 27, in front of a crowd of 1,865 at WesBanco Arena.

The Komets scored on 2 of 7 power plays. The Nailers were 1 for 7, scoring on one of their three 5-on-3 power plays.

Game 5 of the 2-3-2 formatted series will begin 7:10 p.m. Saturday at WesBanco Arena.

The winner of this series will face either Cincinnati or Toledo, which won the regular-season championship, and Cincinnati has a 3-2 lead heading into tonight’s game at Toledo, Ohio.

The Komets’ power play got off the schneid in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory here – going 2 for 8 to snap a 0-for-23 streak that had taken place over eight games – and it was dangerous again Friday. Rassell redirected an Anthony Petruzzelli pass for a 1-0 lead 5:39 into the first period, at which point referees Logan Gruhl and Brett Roeland had already called three minor penalties.

The Nailers picked up their physical intensity after falling behind and it resulted in a Cam Hausinger goal, off the rebound of a Josh Maniscalco shot, at 12:03.

A nifty Rassell centering pass from the boards in his own zone set up Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper for a breakaway rush. He drew a penalty on Chris Ortiz’s hook from behind, but a power play wasn’t necessary because Cooper still deked Guindon out of position and scored for a 2-1 lead at 15:47.

The Komets lost defenseman Marcus McIvor to a head injury in the first period – it appeared teammate Shawn Szydlowski’s stick hit him – and that became particularly noteworthy via the penalty-killing the Komets needed to do in the second period. That included a 1:09-long 5-on-3 advantage for the Nailers, during which Harvey stopped all four shots he faced.

The Nailers started getting in penalty trouble, though, and Shaw Boomhower’s interference penalty late in the second period – he also got a misconduct for getting in the face of Komets as the teams cleared the ice for intermission – set up Fort Wayne’s Will Graber for a power-play goal 56 seconds into the third period. It came on a blast from the left circle, after Jones sent a pass across the slot.

Wheeling’s Hausinger scored again at 4:01, again off the rebound of a Mansicalco shot, cutting Fort Wayne’s lead to 3-2.

The Nailers got another 5-on-3 power play – Blake Siebenaler was in the penalty box for high-sticking and Connor Jones for tripping – and it took 4 seconds for Maniscalco to net a slapshot from the left circle to tie it at 3 at 9:12.

The Komets faced another 5-on-3 power play – albeit for only 18 seconds – and they survived that, then a Justin Almeida shot that beat Harvey but caromed off the goalpost.

