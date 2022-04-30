K's fall 3-2, must win twice at home to advance

WHEELING, W. Va. – The Komets are coming back to Fort Wayne needing to win – twice.

They lost 3-2 to the Wheeling Nailers tonight at WesBanco Arena and a successful defense of their Kelly Cup championship cannot happen if they won’t win Monday and Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

They trail the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals 3-2, still much better position than when they came to West Virginia with a 2-0 series deficit.

Fort Wayne goaltender Samuel Harvey stopped 25 of 28 shots. Wheeling’s Louis-Philip Guindon turned aside 21 of 23.

The Nailers came out of the first period with a 1-0 lead, thanks mostly to two big plays: A Guindon save on Mark Rassell, who sped around the Nailers’ Matt Foley, patiently cut to the net and was bested by the sliding goaltender; and Matthew Quercia’s goal with 2.9 seconds remaining, off the redirection of a Félix Paré shot.

Rassell scored twice in the Komets’ 4-3 victory here Friday, including the overtime winner off the rebound of a Kellen Jones shot, after Fort Wayne squandered a two-goal third-period lead. Quercia was scratched from Game 3, shortly after getting fined an undisclosed amount by the ECHL for a cross-check of Jones in Fort Wayne’s 4-1 victory here Wednesday.

The Komets tied it at 1 on Saturday when defenseman Adam Brubacher led a 3-on-3 rush, shot from the right circle, got to his own rebound and put it past Guindon 2:27 into the second period – Fort Wayne’s first two shots of the frame.

Brubacher had a chance to give Fort Wayne a lead on his next shift, when he got the puck all alone in front of the Wheeling net, but he shot too high. It was a significant miss because Wheeling’s Josh Maniscalco scored an unassisted breakaway goal at 6:24 for a 2-1 Nailers lead.

Guindon’s stop of the ECHL’s regular-season MVP and leading scorer, Will Graber, on a shot from point-blank range 4:24 into the third period, preserved that lead.

The Komets are always dangerous to score, even when killing a penalty, and they got a Matthew Boudens short-handed goal at 6:38, after Guindon coughed up the puck behind his own net while all-too-leisurely trying to leave it for teammate Chris Ortiz. Boudens stole the puck, came to the front of the net and flicked it above a sliding Guindon.

Guindon recovered by gloving a rocketing 20-foot Boudens shot at 14:28 and Wheeling’s Sam Houde netted a power-play goal from the left circle for a 3-2 lead at 17:58.

Notes: Komets defenseman Marcus McIvor’s eye is OK after he was struck by a high stick Friday, general manager David Franke said. It’s not clear whether it was a Komets or Nailers stick that sent him to a hospital at the end of the first period. McIvor didn’t play Saturday and is considered day-to-day. Joe Masonius took his place in the lineup. … Tyler Busch, Jordan Martel and Brad Kennedy remained scratches. No. 2 goalie Jordan Papirny was back – he was ill Friday – and the Komets released emergency backup Matt Calas. … The Nailers played without Luke Bafia, Jared Cockrell, Shaw Boomhower, Bo Hanson and Tyler Drevitch. … The referees were Brett Roeland and Trevor Wohlford. … With McIvor out, Boudens was an alternate captain. Boudens began the season as the Komets’ captain but Anthony Petruzzelli assumed that role after Boudens was called up to Henderson of the American Hockey League.

