Rassell right into Komets lore with OT goal, tying series at 2

WHEELING, W. Va. – Mark Rassell, a forward in just his fifth game out of the University of New Brunswick, has already put himself into Komets lore.

His overtime goal Friday night cemented a 4-3 victory over the Wheeling Nailers, evened the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals at 2-all, and capped a wild game that saw Fort Wayne face an injury to one of their best defenders, Marcus McIvor, and three 5-on-3 power plays for the Nailers.

And the Komets overcame squandering a two-goal lead at WesBanco Arena, where a crowd of 1,865 was on hand.

“I didn’t even know it went in until the guys started coming my way (to celebrate). It felt good,” said Rassell, who ended the game by sweeping the rebound of a Kellen Jones shot past netminder Louis-Philip Guindon.

Rassell also scored in the first period, redirecting an Anthony Petruzzelli shot, and made a nifty pass along the boards to set up an Oliver Cooper breakaway goal.

“I haven’t been here long, but this group is incredible. There was no worry for a second in our minds,” said Rassell, whose Komets have won back-to-back road games after dropping the series’ opening two games at Memorial Coliseum.

“We got the (4-1 win) here Wednesday, played really well. Today, we let that 3-1 lead get away, but going into the overtime period there was absolutely no doubt in our locker room. We knew what we were going to do and to be the guy to do it, it feels good. But who cares who scores? As long as the team wins.”

Rassell has four goals and seven points since joining the Komets, the reigning Kelly Cup champions, who play at WesBanco Arena 7:10 p.m. tonight before returning to the Coliseum for a game 7:30 p.m. Monday.

“We’ve used the word ‘resiliency,’ and I don’t want to overuse it, but that’s what it was,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I’ll give Wheeling credit, they had a great response (to Game 3), something that we expected, another great defensive game.

“We didn’t have a lot of opportunities for offense tonight, outside of special teams, and I think … once we found out it was going to overtime, we hit the reset button. But the confidence was there to go and attack and that’s when we had the ability to make some plays and we connected.”

Will Graber gave Fort Wayne a 3-1 lead on a power-play goal 56 second into the third period, capitalizing on Jones’ cross-ice pass to score from the left circle. Wheeling’s Cam Hausinger answered by scoring off the rebound of a Josh Maniscalco shot – exactly what happened on Hausinger’s first-period goal – and Maniscalco tied it at 3 during a 5-on-3 power play at 9:12.

But the Komets didn’t waver.

“It’s incredible. We’ve battled all year and we’ve never lost hope,” Cooper said. “That’s exactly why we’ve got a lot of belief in that locker room. We’re riding high, but tomorrow’s a new day and we’ve got to get the job done again.”

The Komets lost McIvor, one of their top penalty-killers, to an eye injury in the first period, when he was clipped by a high-stick. (It was unclear whether it was a Wheeling’s Jared Cockrell’s or Fort Wayne’s Shawn Szydlowski’s stick that did the damage, but Fort Wayne believed it was Cockrell’s and lobbied unsuccessfully for a penalty.)

McIvor was at a local hospital as the Komets played with five defensemen – including Kellen Jones, who skates at forward and defense – and faced a special-teams barrage. Wheeling scored on 1 of 7 power plays, and it was 1 for 3 during its two-man advantages.

Fort Wayne’s power play was 2 for 7, putting it at 4 for 15 since snapping its 0-for-23 slump in Game 3.

Fort Wayne’s goalie, Samuel Harvey, stopped 36 of 39 shots, getting a little help from the goalpost when Justin Almeida thought he’d scored the go-ahead goal in the third period. Guindon stopped 23 of 27 shots.

“If you have Harvey in the net, he’s going to give you a chance to win every single night,” Boudreau said. “Thank God for good goaltending. We found out last year, the only way you can win this is if you have your goalie playing hard. Through four (playoff) games, right now, Sam has been as consistent as ever. We’ve relied on him, too much at some times here, but he’s been there when we needed him. It’s been a complete group effort and he’s been part of it.”

The winner of this series will face either the Cincinnati Cyclones or the Toledo Walleye, which won the regular-season championship of the ECHL. Cincinnati has a 3-2 lead heading into tonight’s game at Toledo, Ohio.

Among the several wild plays Friday was Cooper’s goal, which made it 2-1 at 15:47 of the first period: After accepting Rassell’s pass, Cooper was hooked from behind by Chris Ortiz; that drew a penalty which wasn’t necessary because Cooper faked Guindon out of position and scored.

“I think it shows the type of character we have in that room,” Cooper said. “We’ve got great leadership, from top to bottom, and everybody buys in. We care about each other and that’s the biggest thing. We have a family mentality and we’ll do whatever it takes to make sure we get the job done for each other.”

Notes: The Komets’ No. 2 netminder, Jordan Papirny, was ill. So they brought in Matt Calas as an emergency backup goalie. Calas, 25, played for Pittsburgh’s Chatham University from 2017 to 2020 and had been an EBUG for the Nailers before. … The ECHL fined Wheeling’s Patrick Watling and Matthew Quercia undisclosed amounts of money for actions in Game 3. Watling high-sticked Fort Wayne’s Matthew Boudens, which didn’t draw a penalty in the game, while Quercia received a minor penalty for cross-checking Jones. … The Komets played without Jordan Martel, Joe Masonius and Brad Kennedy. … The Nailers scratched Quercia, Luke Bafia, Bo Hanson, Bobby Hampton and Tyler Drevitch.

