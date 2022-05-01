Komets' Szydlowski suspended 1 game by ECHL

The Komets face a must-win situation Monday night at Memorial Coliseum, and they’ll do it without longtime star Shawn Szydlowski. He was suspended one game, and fined an undisclosed amount, by the ECHL today for actions at the end of Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena.

Szydlowski received a misconduct for making physical contact with an official. He also tossed a stick on the ice, but it’s not clear if that factored into the punishment.

Szydlowski, who has two assists in five playoff games, will likely be replaced in the lineup by Tyler Busch or Jordan Martel. The Komets trail the Nailers 3-2 in the best-of-7 Central Division semifinals.

The Komets’ Willie Corrin was also fined for an unpenalized trip early in the third period Saturday. And Matt Alvaro was fined for an illegal check to the head late in the period.

jcohn@jg.net