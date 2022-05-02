Monday, May 02, 2022 11:00 pm
Boudens' goal sends Komets to a Game 7
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
It wasn’t the prettiest play. But it was effective.
A Zach Pochiro shot deflected high into air and landed on the stick of the Komets’ Matthew Boudens, who sent it through the legs of the Wheeling Nailers’ Matthew Quercia, got it on the other side and sent a shot past goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon for a 4-3 overtime victory.
The Komets and Nailers now go to a decisive Game 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum to see who advances to the Central Division finals.
Check back soon for more coverage of the game.
jcohn@jg.net
