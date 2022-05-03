Game 7, here we come: Boudens' OT goal forces decisive game for K's

It wasn’t the prettiest sequence of events. But it certainly was effective.

And it sent the Komets into a decisive Game 7 tonight.

A Zach Pochiro shot deflected high into air and landed on the stick of the Komets’ Matthew Boudens, who sent it through the legs of the Wheeling Nailers’ Matthew Quercia, got it on the other side and fired the puck past goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon for a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 6 Monday night at Memorial Coliseum.

“It’s a great hockey moment,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said of Boudens’ goal. “These types of moments are so few and far between that you have to enjoy it. I haven’t been able to process it yet, just because there’s the come-down from the emotion, but big-time players make big-time plays and Boudens was there for us again.”

Game 7 is 7:30 p.m. and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. at the Coliseum box office and through Ticketmaster.

“With our backs to the wall, it didn’t matter who was going to get that goal to give us life and get us to Game 7. I was super excited, especially for this to happen in our building,” said Boudens, whose arrival from Henderson of the higher-level American Hockey League last week helped change the course of the Central Division semifinal series – the Komets have won 3 of 4 games since.

After dominating the Nailers during the regular-season games at the Coliseum – winning all five meetings – the Komets had dropped Games 1 and 2 at the Coliseum, 1-0 and 4-2. It seemed unlikely the Komets would go 0-3 on home ice in the playoffs, but it was a pressure-cooker environment after the Komets squandered one-goal leads twice and allowed a hat trick to the Nailers’ Cam Hausinger.

The defending-champion Komets needed great goaltending and got it; Samuel Harvey stopped 30 of 33 shots in front of an announced crowd of 5,150.

Guindon was also impressive, thwarting 44 of 48 shots. But he’s been bested by Boudens in back-to-back games and was put in an awkward position to try and stop Boudens’ shot, 12:10 into overtime Monday, after the puck went skyward and came to Boudens’ feet.

“We were preaching ‘pucks on net.’ At this time of the series, bad ice, you never know what’s going to happen,” Boudens said. “So every shot is an opportunity. I was yelling for Poch to drop that and try to get it on net because, like I said, every shot is an opportunity. The puck ended up bouncing my way and I was able to make the play.”

Officiating had been a focal point of the series – the Komets were particularly displeased with the calls, or lack thereof, in their 3-2 loss Saturday at Wheeling, West Virginia – and Wheeling scored on 1 of 4 power plays Monday while Fort Wayne was 0 for 2.

“If somebody has been watching this Wheeling team for six games, they have to be impressed,” Boudreau said. “Those guys can all skate; they have big defensemen; they can defend; they can make plays; they’ve got good scorers; and they’re structured in their system. That’s a really tough hockey team over there and it took every bit of our energy tonight to try and find a way to get it done.”

Particularly beleaguered after the game was the Komets’ defensive corps; they played with only five blue-liners, including Kellen Jones, who is naturally a forward.

With Fort Wayne’s Shawn Szydlowski serving his one-game suspension – for shoving an official as the teams departed the ice Saturday – Boudreau inserted forwards Tyler Busch and Jordan Martel, and scratched defenseman Joe Masonius. Fort Wayne’s Marcus McIvor, a defenseman, remained out with the facial injury, suffered when he was sticked in the face during Game 4, and forward Brad Kennedy was a healthy scratch.

“Sometimes you just go with a hunch,” Boudreau said of his lineup. “I wanted to forecheck and skate them to death. I wanted to play with more pace because that’s something I thought Wheeling had done a great job of … so I wanted to bring more energy and play with more of a pace up front.”

Wheeling’s Hausinger opened the scoring 14:22 into the first period, faking Harvey to the ice and slipping the puck around him, after Chris Ortiz fed him a centering pass. It came shortly after Guindon thwarted Mark Rassell – who scored the overtime winner in Game 4 – from point-blank range.

The Komets answered by scoring on back-to-back shots: Anthony Petruzzelli got to the rebound of a Lynden McCallum shot and back-handed it through a crowd and in at 17:59; and Pochiro intercepted a Félix Paré pass near the Wheeling blue line, then scored from 18 feet out at 18:19.

Hausinger scored again by slipping a rebound into the bottom of the net during a power play 43 seconds into the second period. Fort Wayne’s Willie Corrin was in the penalty box for tripping Sam Houde at center ice.

McCallum netted his first goal of the playoffs to regain the lead for Fort Wayne, accepting Matt Alvaro’s pass from the corner and redirecting it high on Guindon at 9:06. But Hausinger completed his hat trick – and tied it at 3 – by stationing himself in front of the Fort Wayne net and one-timing a Houde pass at 9:59 for his seventh goal of the series.

The Komets are 9-4 all-time in Game 7s, including an 8-2 record at the Coliseum. They’ve won five straight Game 7s that were held at the Coliseum.

The winner of this series will face either the Toledo Walleye, which won the ECHL’s regular-season championship, or the Cincinnati Cyclones, teams that have a Game 7 today, too. The Cyclones’ chances of winning took a hit, though, when goaltender Michael Houser was called up Monday to Rochester of the AHL, leaving them likely starting Sean Bonar at Toledo, Ohio.

Notes: The referees were Nolan Bloyer and Logan Gruhl. … The Nailers scratched Luke Bafia, Jared Cockrell, Shaw Boomhower, Bo Hanson, and Tyler Drevitch.

