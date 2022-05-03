Komets' season ends on Quercia's OT goal

Matthew Quercia’s goal 6:30 into overtime of Game 7 propelled the Wheeling Nailers past the Komets 3-2 and into the Central Division finals before 5,773 fans Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

There was a mad tussle for the puck, after Samuel Harvey had a made a flurry of stops, and Quercia banged it in. Wheeling will face the Toledo Walleye next.

The Komets dropped three of four games on Coliseum ice in the series, after going 5-0-0 there against the Nailers during the regular season.

Harvey stopped 31 of 34 shots and the fans chanted his name even after the game was over, acknowledging his efforts in the series. Wheeling’s Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 38 of 40 shots.

It was the fifth game in seven nights for the Komets and Nailers, the third that went to overtime.

The Komets won 4-3 in overtime at the Coliseum on Monday – Matthew Boudens had the winning goal – to force the 12th Game 7 in franchise history.

The Komets are 9-5 all-time in Game 7s, including an 8-3 mark at the Coliseum.

