Harvey joins AHL team, after K's ousted

Goaltender Samuel Harvey is joining the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, multiple sources said, after the Komets were eliminated by the Wheeling Nailers in Game 7 on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

The ironic thing is Wheeling and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton are both affiliates of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.

Wilkes-Barre-Scranton needed a goalie after Pittsburgh's Casey DeSmith was injured Tuesday and it called up Alex D'Orio from WBS. In case you're wondering, there's no path to Harvey somehow joining Wheeling; his ECHL rights are held by the Komets.

Harvey was actually supposed to head to the Chicago Wolves, but WBS had a more immediate need, I guess.

As an aside, former Komets goalie Michael Houser is backing up for Rochester of the AHL tonight. Rochester called him from Cincinnati, something that has really had people talking around the ECHL, making him unavailable for the Cyclones' Game 7 loss to Toledo on Tuesday.

Wheeling will face Toledo in the Central Division finals.

