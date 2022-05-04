Komets' 70th season, ends in OT of Game 7

The Komets’ 70th season – and their attempt to defend their Kelly Cup championship – came to an end Tuesday night.

The upstart Wheeling Nailers advanced to the Central Division finals with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 7 at Memorial Coliseum, where Matthew Quercia snapped in a 15-foot shot after a scramble for a loose puck at 6:30 of the extra period in front of the Fort Wayne net.

“It’s playoff hockey. You’re going to Game 7, going to overtime. I think we battled right to the end and when it comes to that point, we’re just one bounce away from it going the other way,” Fort Wayne forward Oliver Cooper said. “So it’s tough. I don’t think there’s any shame in losing that way. We left it all out on the ice. But it’s tough right now.”

A crowd of 5,773 was on hand and, even after the game was lost, many fans continued to chant the name of Fort Wayne goaltender Samuel Harvey to acknowledge his contributions. He stopped 31 of 34 shots Tuesday and had a .913 save percentage in the series.

“We have a great group, a great group of guys. It breaks my heart to look at them in the eyes and see the pain that they felt because they gave everything of themselves and I feel for them,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, whose contract expires this summer after three seasons with the team.

“It was a great game. We had chances to end it, there’s no question, there in overtime. It didn’t happen and … it’s tough to swallow.”

Wheeling’s Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 38 of 40 shots – he had a .932 save percentage and one shutout in the series – though he was fortunate early in the overtime when he coughed up the puck in his own zone and needed teammate Patrick Watling to block a Shawn Szydlowski shot at an open net.

“Guindon was a killer for them,” Boudreau said. “He was a difference maker every single night. He was extremely tough to solve. You can’t have success without great goaltending and it was tough for us, offensively, to solve him after being such a high offensive team throughout the season. They really found a way to keep us out of the scoreboard. Hat’s off to Guindon, I thought he was spectacular.”

The Komets’ roster next season is expected to look different with some players, including Willie Corrin, set to retire. Others are expected to sign for lucrative contracts overseas. The Komets’ affiliation with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights is up in the air. And Boudreau is expected to get looks from teams in the higher-level American Hockey League.

As Fort Wayne begins to mull all that, the Nailers will ready for the Toledo Walleye, which won the ECHL's regular-season championship but needed a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones in another Game 7 on Tuesday to advance to the Central Division finals. Brandon Hawkins, who played last season for the Komets, had a hat trick for Toledo.

Those counting on yet another playoff meeting between Fort Wayne and Toledo, regarded as the most heated rivalry in the league, will have to wait until at least 2023 to see it.

“We’re taking it really hard in the locker room,” Fort Wayne captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “The post-COVID year, we’re finally getting back to normalcy here and we had awesome crowds every night, so we want to thank them.”

As seemingly everyone wanted, Game 7 had very little special-teams action. Fort Wayne failed to score on its only power play in the first period. And Wheeling was unable to score during a four-minute power play in the third period, after Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro high-sticked and bloodied Sean Josling. The Coliseum crowd was boisterous as Harvey made some big saves on Watling and Sam Houde, and Connor Jones had a big shot-block, during the double-minor man-advantage.

“Wheeling, they’re a hard-working team," Petruzzelli said. "You’ve got to tip your cap to them. They came out and made it hard on us. The last goal to win the series, it was a greasy one. They got to those hard areas. Congratulations to them. They worked hard and best of luck to them moving forward.”

After going 5-0-0 against the Nailers in regular-season games at the Coliseum, the Komets dropped three of the four games there in the series. Mathew Boudens’ overtime goal in Monday’s Game 6 gave Fort Wayne its lone home victory and set up the series' fifth game in seven nights, including three that went to overtime.

The Komets are now 9-5 all-time in Game 7s, including an 8-3 mark at the Coliseum.

It took 6:21 for the Komets to get their first shot on goal, but it went into the net. Connor Jones chipped a pass to Mark Rassell in the left circle, he stick-handled around Wheeling’s Houde, and wristed a shot past Guindon’s outstretched glove from 33 feet out.

Rassell had five goals and eight points in his first eight professional games out of the University of New Brunswick, including four goals and six points in six playoff games, and he had the overtime winner in the Komets’ 4-3 victory in Game 4 at Wheeling, West Virginia.

Guindon recovered from Rassell’s Tuesday goal to thwart a Petruzzelli chance from 10 feet out, keeping the score 1-0 heading into the first intermission.

The adjustments made by the Nailers during the intermission paid off and they dominated the early minutes of the second period, getting a Justin Almeida goal from the left circle 3:11. It came after Fort Wayne turned the puck over in its own zone, a mistake amplified by Blake Siebenaler losing his footing to give Wheeling a 2-on-1 rush.

The Nailers’ Matt Foley turned the puck over in front of his own net less than a minute later, but Fort Wayne’s Cooper shot over the net and it remained tied at 1.

Fort Wayne’s Matt Alvaro, though, regained the lead for Fort Wayne at 12:19 by skating out from the behind the net and slipping the puck inside the near post, after Petruzzelli’s hustle on the forecheck set him up.

Wheeling’s Josling answered just 1:17 later by getting to the rebound of a Tyler Drevitch wraparound attempt and sending it into an open net.

Notes: The Komets' end-of-season party and jersey auction will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the Coliseum Expo Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Season-ticket holders get in free. General admission is $5. ... The referees were John Lindner and Alex Normandin. … Szydlowski was back in the Fort Wayne lineup after he missed Monday’s game because of a one-game ECHL suspension for shoving an official as the teams departed the ice from Game 5 at Wheeling, West Virginia. … Defenseman Marcus McIvor also returned, after missing two games with a facial injury suffered by a high stick. He wore a face shield Tuesday to protect himself from further harm. … The Komets scratched Tyler Busch and Jordan Martel, who had played in Game 6, along with Brad Kennedy. … The Nailers scratched Luke Bafia, Jared Cockrell, Shaw Boomhower, Bobby Hampton and Bo Hanson, meaning Drevitch made his series debut.

jcohn@jg.net