Top 10 moments of Komets' 70th season

The Komets' 70th season, which came to a close with Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Wheeling Nailers in Game 7 of the Central Division semifinals, was filled with some pretty spectacular storylines.

I really could have done a list of the weirdest moments from the season -- like the game-losing goal on that wild hop of the puck in Kalamazoo, Michigan; the game at Worcester, Massachusetts, where no fans could attend because of a travel ban; the myriad games decided by perplexing refereeing; Willie Corrin getting a loogie hocked into his mouth (his words, not mine) -- but let's just take a look at the 10 best games of the season.

1. Monday: Matthew Boudens’ overtime goal at Memorial Coliseum sends the Komets into Game 7 against the Wheeling Nailers

2. Friday: Mark Rassell’s overtime goal at Wheeling, West Virginia, in just his fifth pro game, cements a 4-3 victory and ties the series at 2.

3. March 26: Will Graber cements his bid for league MVP by scoring two goals in the span of 25 seconds – both with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker – and Oliver Cooper nets the overtime winner in a 5-4 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings at the Coliseum.

4. Dec. 27: Komets score five unanswered goals, with a makeshift lineup, to defeat Cincinnati 5-4 on Shawn Boudrias’ overtime goal at the Coliseum.

5. April 9: Lynden McCallum has a hat trick and Anthony Petruzzelli three assists, as the Komets defeat Kalamazoo 5-4 on the road to clinch a playoff berth.

6. Dec. 19: Former captain Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock comes out of retirement – for one night because the Komets are short-handed – and even mixes it up on the ice while playing a regular shift in a 5-3 loss to Cincinnati at the Coliseum.

7. Dec. 10: Shawn Szydlowski returns to the lineup, after offseason back surgery that could have ended his career, and the Komets beat the Kalamazoo Wings 3-2 in Michigan.

8. March 2: Defenseman Connor Corcoran’s hat trick propels the Komets to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Tulsa Oilers at the Coliseum.

9. March 9: Samuel Harvey has a 34-save shutout, and the Komets pound their newest rival, the Iowa Heartlanders, 6-0 in Coralville, Iowa.

10. Feb. 4: Komets score six unanswered goals, and go 3 for 6 on power plays, in defeating the Adirondack Thunder 7-3 in Glens Falls, New York.

