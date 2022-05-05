K's jersey auction: Szydlowski's, Petruzzelli's sell for most

The Komets held their end-of-season jersey auction and the Komets raised $29,400 for local charities. Here's how much each jersey sold for at Memorial Coliseum tonight:

Shawn Szydlowski: $2,300

Anthony Petruzzelli: $2,250

Matthew Boudens: $1,800

Will Graber: $1,500

Oliver Cooper: $1,500

Mark Rassell: $1,500

Samuel Harvey: $1,350

Marcus McIvor: $1,350

Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock: $1,300

Willie Corrin: $1,050

Matt Alvaro: $1,000

Zach Pochiro: $1,000

Drake Rymsha: $950

Connor Jones: $900

Tyler Busch: $900

Connor Corcoran: $850

Blake Siebenaler: $850

Stephen Harper: $800

Zach Tolkinen: $750

Kellen Jones: $750

Jameson Milam: $750

Jordan Martel: $650

Brad Kennedy: $650

Lynden McCallum: $600

Shawn Boudrias: $550

Jordan Papirny: $550

Joe Masonius: $500

Adam Brubacher: $500