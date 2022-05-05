Thursday, May 05, 2022 9:50 pm
K's jersey auction: Szydlowski's, Petruzzelli's sell for most
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Komets held their end-of-season jersey auction and the Komets raised $29,400 for local charities. Here's how much each jersey sold for at Memorial Coliseum tonight:
Shawn Szydlowski: $2,300
Anthony Petruzzelli: $2,250
Matthew Boudens: $1,800
Will Graber: $1,500
Oliver Cooper: $1,500
Mark Rassell: $1,500
Samuel Harvey: $1,350
Marcus McIvor: $1,350
Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock: $1,300
Willie Corrin: $1,050
Matt Alvaro: $1,000
Zach Pochiro: $1,000
Drake Rymsha: $950
Connor Jones: $900
Tyler Busch: $900
Connor Corcoran: $850
Blake Siebenaler: $850
Stephen Harper: $800
Zach Tolkinen: $750
Kellen Jones: $750
Jameson Milam: $750
Jordan Martel: $650
Brad Kennedy: $650
Lynden McCallum: $600
Shawn Boudrias: $550
Jordan Papirny: $550
Joe Masonius: $500
Adam Brubacher: $500
