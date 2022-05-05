Will Komets, Boudreau remain together? Early signs point to yes

One of the biggest questions facing the Komets as they enter the offseason is whether or not coach Ben Boudreau will return, as his contract is expiring. With a 100-64-20 regular-season record and a 12-8 playoff mark over three seasons, he could get looks from NHL or American Hockey League teams.

For now, it sounds as if the union between Boudreau and the Komets will remain. But talks will begin more fully next week.

“For me, I’m going to continue to act as the head coach until I’m told I’m not wanted anymore,” said Boudreau, whose contract runs through June 30. “I’d love to get another crack at it. Fort Wayne is my home. Both my boys were born here. My wife and I call this home and this is where we live full-time. For us, we’d love to find a way to come back here to Fort Wayne and that’s going to be my first intention when we have talks with ownership. As far as I’m concerned, I’m here in Fort Wayne.”

Komets general manager David Franke said he wants to get Boudreau and assistant coach Olivier Legault “taken care of,” so they return next season. But Franke would like to avoid the prolonged impasse of last summer, when Boudreau interviewed with at least one AHL team.

“I like what we do as a team, we work together really well, but we’re going to talk to (Boudreau and Legault) and lay out the parameters and go from there,” Franke said. “But it’s not going to be a real long (process), it’s going to be something we’ll work out quickly.”

