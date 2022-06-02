5 former Komets chasing Cup with rival Walleye

Brandon Hawkins knows how to win a playoff championship -- he did it last season with the Komets-- and he’ll tell you the experience is invaluable as he pursues another Kelly Cup with their bitter rival, the Toledo Walleye.

“It's being able to deal with adversity and that’s where the experience helps, big time,” said Hawkins, a forward, one of five former Komets playing for Toledo.

Hawkins reflected Wednesday on some of the hardships the Komets faced en route to the 2021 Cup, such as losing goaltender Robbie Beydoun to an injury the last week of the regular season, putting much on the shoulders of goalie Dylan Ferguson; the insane travel and compacted schedule because of the pandemic; or smaller things such as losing the air conditioning on the bus coming back from Allen, Texas.

Heck, do you remember when the Komets had to play postseason games at practice arenas in Wichita, Kansas, and North Charleston, South Carolina, that weren't up to ECHL regulations?

The lesson for Hawkins was to be ready for the “broad spectrum” of obstacles playoffs can throw at a team such as the Walleye, which opens a best-of-7 Kelly Cup finals series with the Florida Everblades Friday at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Hawkins and defenseman Randy Gazzola are attempting to win Cups in back-to-back seasons. Both signed with the Komets last season after the Walleye opted out because of the pandemic, their rights returning to Toledo after the Komets took down the South Carolina Stingrays in the finals.

Hawkins, 28, who was selected MVP by his Fort Wayne teammates last season, has 13 goals and 26 points in 16 games in these playoffs. Gazzola, 28, who was selected the Komets’ Rookie of the Year last season, has one goal and nine points in 16 games.

“It’s been wild,” Hawkins said of taking down Cincinnati in seven games, Wheeling in four and Utah in five. “Last year was a little different because it was a short series in terms of (best-of-5) games and three series total, so it’s trying to get a little more rest and do different things like that. But I think everybody is enjoying the ride overall.”

The Komets lost to Wheeling in overtime of Game 7 in the first round, preventing the anticipated series against Hawkins, Gazzola and former Komets players Ryan Lowney, Brett McKenzie and Mitchell Heard.

Lowney, the Komets’ 2019 Defenseman of the Year, has never won a Cup. But he was with Fort Wayne for the 2018 playoffs, when it lost in overtime of Game 7 in the conference finals to eventual champion Colorado.

“That playoff was a grind, it was a tough one. It gave me the experience, being able to play in big games and everything like that, so it’s definitely helped for sure,” said Lowney, 28, who has two assists in 16 playoff games this year.

Heard, a 30-year-old forward who played for the Komets in 2014-15, skated for Florida in the 2018 finals. He’s got two goals and 11 points in 16 playoff games this year. McKenzie, 25, was with the Komets in 2019-20 -- no playoffs were held because of the pandemic -- and has six goals and 10 points in 13 postseason games with the Walleye.

Of the five former Komets, it was probably strangest for Lowney to become a Walleye player, since he’d spent three seasons on the other side of the rivalry from 2016 to 2019.

“Yeah, there was a bit of space there. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m playing in Fort Wayne again.’ But I’m on Toledo and this was the big rival when I was, obviously, in Fort Wayne there for a bit. Now it’s switched around a little bit. But it’s part of the fun, right? It’s all fun and games,” Lowney said, adding that hockey tends to feel like a small world.

“There are so many guys that pop up everywhere, even when you’re playing overseas and everything like that. It’s crazy to see all these Fort Wayne guys everywhere. It’s pretty cool, though, it’s cool to play against them or play with them, whatever it may be.”

Hawkins said he’s gotten a lot of well-wishes sent his way from Fort Wayne and appreciates it.

“I feel like I made a lot of awesome and life-long relationships last year, whether it be people like (equipment manager Skylar Garver, coach Ben Boudreau or assistant Olivier Legault), and those guys who have reached out to say good luck and different things like that,” Hawkins said. “It’s awesome to see those guys, whether you’re playing against them or playing with them. It’s definitely fun to have that relationship.”

The Walleye has never won a Cup, though the Toledo Storm did in 1993 and 1994. Florida won in 2012.

Everblades forward Alex Aleardi, 29, who has six goals and eight points in 15 playoff games, was born in Fort Wayne. He moved to Farmington Hills, Michigan, when he was about 2.

“On the ice, we’ve done pretty well systematically. I think we’re doing what we need to do to be successful, and run all the things we need to,” Lowney said. “Everyone has their own job. Everyone is doing the job that they need to do. So we’re having a lot of success with that. And hopefully we can just keep it going in this last round here.

Hawkins said consistency has been a key trait of the Walleye’s success.

“You can see when we lose our games, we’re not being very consistent in our details when it comes to defensively, like locking down our own zone and taking away different options from the opponent, no matter who it is,” he said. “I think when we’re consistent in that aspect, it’s a lot better.”

