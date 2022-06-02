No surprises on Komets' protected list

The process of putting together next season’s Komets roster began with submission of their protected list to the ECHL, though it’s, more than anything, a clerical step. They could protect an unlimited number of players on ECHL contracts from this season’s roster and maintain exclusive negotiating rights for a couple more weeks.

The Komets shielded 26 players in their list announced today -- Samuel Harvey, Jordan Papirny, Robbie Beydoun, Blake Siebenaler, Willie Corrin, Zach Tolkinen, Josh Owings, D.J. King, Marcus McIvor, Matt Murphy, Darien Kielb, Shawn Szydlowski, Matt Alvaro, Brad Kennedy, Connor Jones, Oliver Cooper, Mark Rassell, Anthony Petruzzelli, Tyler Busch, Kellen Jones, Jordan Martel, Zach Pochiro, Shawn Boudrias, Matt Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Sam Babintsev.

The Komets couldn’t keep players on NHL or American Hockey League contracts, such as Will Graber, the ECHL’s leading scorer and MVP, Jiri Patera or Connor Corcoran.

Some of the protected players -- Connor Jones, Kellen Jones and Willie Corrin -- have already retired. Beydoun retired last summer and Babintsev never played for Fort Wayne because of issues with his immigration work visa.

A more important date is June 15, when the season-ending roster is due and the Komets will be limited to 20 players. That starts a critical two-week period during which the Komets can re-sign players without having to use any of their eight qualifying offers to preserve player rights.

There will be particular intrigue when it comes to longtime Komets forward Shawn Szydlowski, who is considering retirement and seems a longshot to remain with the team regardless. As a veteran, he can become a free agent later in the summer, and the Komets could leave him off the season-ending roster so he can pursue a contract with another team sooner.

The Komets’ 71st regular season opens Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis. Coach Ben Boudreau is still talking with the Komets about a new contract; his expiring deal runs through June.

