Everblades lead Kelly Cup finals 2-0

If you're the type who's just rooting against the Toledo Walleye, more than for the Florida Everblades, and I believe that's probably most of you reading from northeast Indiana, then you're happy tonight.

The Everblades won 3-1 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, and have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 Kelly Cup finals. It's a 2-3-2 formatted series, so things are looking good for the Everblades as they head home.

A reminder that the Walleye has former Komets players Brandon Hawkins, Randy Gazzola, Brett McKenzie, Ryan Lowney and Mitchell Heard.

Florida's Alex Aleardi had two goals in the 3-2 victory in Game 1. He was born in Fort Wayne but only lived here for about two years.

