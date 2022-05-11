Hyundai recalls 215,000 Sonatas; faulty hoses can leak fuel

Associated Press

DETROIT -- Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. -- most for a second time -- because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.

The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020.

The South Korean automaker says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a low pressure fuel hose can crack in time because of heat from the engine. That can cause fuel leaks and increase the risk of a fire.

In the 2020 recall, dealers inspected the hoses and replaced them if they were damaged. If not, heat-resistant tape was installed. This time all of the faulty hoses will be replaced.

Hyundai says in documents that it has 138 reports of problems in the U.S., but no confirmed crashes, fires or injuries.

Owners will be notified starting July 5.