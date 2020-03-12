Notre Dame cancels spring game, suspends spring practice

This morning, Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly announced that he has asked his players not to return to campus from spring break to resume football activities. The move comes in response to COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus. The Irish were scheduled to return from spring break on Monday, but Notre Dame has already suspended in-person classes through at least April 13.

"With our student-athletes’ health and well-being at the forefront of our decision making, and given the rapidly changing environment surrounding COVID-19, this is best for all the members of the Notre Dame Football family," Kelly said in announcing the decision. "In addition, we will not be hosting any recruits or recruiting activities on campus until further notice.

"(Notre Dame President) Father (John) Jenkins and the university leadership team put a great deal of thought into the plan they laid out for Notre Dame and I agree that our football student-athletes should take the same precautions in an effort to reduce the likelihood of the transmission of the virus.”

Shortly after Kelly released his statement, the Irish followed up with another announcement that the Blue-Gold Game, the annual spring scrimmage that is the fans' last chance to see the team perform before fall camp, has been canceled, as well. The game was scheduled for April 18 at Notre Dame Stadium.

With spring practice postponed indefinitely and the spring game canceled, Notre Dame football, along with a large portion of other programs across the country, is now in a holding pattern for the foreseeable future. The biggest impact in the long term could be in recruiting as the Irish were set to host a number of high-profile talents between now and the spring game. Those visits have been canceled, though at this point it seems unlikely that those recruits will go to other campuses in that time, as so many have shut down.

