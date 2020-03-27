Notre Dame secures Texas DE commitment

Notre Dame football added a recruit to its 2021 class when four-star defensive end David Abiara chose the Irish over offers from Oklahoma, Alabama and LSU, among others. The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Abiara, a Mansfield, Texas native, is the 23rd-ranked strong-side defensive end in the class and the No. 345 player in the country, per 247sports.com.

Abiara is Notre Dame's seventh commitment in the 2021 class, which ranks No. 6 nationally after his announcement.

This is an important commitment for Notre Dame's 2021 class, which had previously seen plenty of bad news over the last few weeks. First, four-star offensive lineman Greg Crippen (somewhat expectedly) de-committed from the Irish. Then, four-star wide receiver Deion Colzie, one of the top 50 players in the nation and a jewel of Notre Dame's class, also de-committed. That announcement was not as foreseeable as Crippen's and was disappointing for a class that had been shaping up as the best of Brian Kelly's tenure. The rough patch continued Thursday as four-star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, another top 50 recruit nationally who had Notre Dame in his top two, chose Penn State over the Irish.

Abiara's commitment shows that the Irish are still building a formidable class and it could help get momentum going back in the right direction.

