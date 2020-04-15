The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:00 pm

    Irish football adds 3-star recruit

    DYLAN SINN | The Journal Gazette

    Notre Dame football added a commitment to its 2021 recruiting class when 6-foot-5, 290-pound three-star guard Pat Coogan chose the Irish over offers from LSU, Ohio State and Michigan, among others.

    Coogan, a Chicago native out of Marist high school, is the No. 460 recruit nationally, per 247sports.com and the 45th-ranked guard in his class. He is the eighth commitment in Notre Dame's 2021 class, which ranks No. 5 nationally with Coogan in the fold.

    -- dsinn@jg.net

