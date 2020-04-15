Irish football adds 3-star recruit

Notre Dame football added a commitment to its 2021 recruiting class when 6-foot-5, 290-pound three-star guard Pat Coogan chose the Irish over offers from LSU, Ohio State and Michigan, among others.

Coogan, a Chicago native out of Marist high school, is the No. 460 recruit nationally, per 247sports.com and the 45th-ranked guard in his class. He is the eighth commitment in Notre Dame's 2021 class, which ranks No. 5 nationally with Coogan in the fold.

-- dsinn@jg.net