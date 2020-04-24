Bears choose Cole Kmet in second round

The first Notre Dame player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft went to the Chicago Bears, who chose tight end Cole Kmet with the 11th pick in the second, round No. 43 overall. It was the Bears' first pick in the draft and Kmet becomes the first Irish player drafted in the second round since quarterback DeShone Kizer in 2017.

Kmet enters a crowded tight end room for the Bears, who recently released Trey Burton. Burton caught 54 passes for 569 yards for Chicago in 2018, but his production and targets slipped last season. To fill the gap, the Bears signed veteran Jimmy Graham and drafted Kmet. Graham is a former star, but his production slipped to just 38 catches for 447 yards last season at age 33, meaning the rookie could garner some targets right away. Kmet is also an Illinois native, going to high at St. Viator, just half an hour from Chicago's Soldier Field.

Kmet was a dangerous pass-catching threat for the Irish in his final season in South Bend, pulling in 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns despite missing the first two games of the season with a broken collarbone. He had his best game of the season against one of the best passing defenses in the country, catching nine passes for 108 yards and a score in a 23-17 loss to Georgia. He often functioned as the No. 2 target for quarterback Ian Book, behind only wide receiver Chase Claypool, who could be selected shortly. Kmet was likely the best pass-catching tight end in the draft, although scouts say his run blocking needs work if he's going to reach his potential in the league. He's fast, has good hands and terrific leaping ability, which is plenty for the Bears to work with.

He was the first tight end off the board in this draft, adding to Notre Dame's reputation as Tight End U during Brian Kelly's tenure. Since Kelly took over, the Irish have had seven tight ends selected in the NFL Draft, including four in the first two rounds (Kmet, Kyle Rudolph, Troy Niklas and Bishop Dwenger graduate Tyler Eifert; Rudolph, like Kmet was taken with the 43rd overall pick). Kmet's selection also gives the Irish at least one pick in the first two rounds of the draft every year during Kelly's tenure, except 2015.

